Bouncy Basketball is a two player basketball game where you hop around the court trying to score! You can either play against the NPC or against a friend. Try to grab the ball by jumping towards it, and release the key to shoot. You can even dunk when jumping close to the hoop and releasing the ball on time. The game gives you a lot of options, for instance by choosing your favorite team, and the option to play in teams of 1, 2 or 3 people. Play a quick match from the menu, or hop into the play off games! Controls:Jump / Grab ball - space or DShoot - release space or D2 player controls - D and JAbout the creator:Bouncy Basketball was created by Dreamon Studios. This is their second game on Poki, after Gladihoppers!

