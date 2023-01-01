Flip the bottle is a game where you have to flip a bottle, and have it land on the table perfectly. This super-cool skill game dares you to become a master. After flipping and winning, you can dab for Mr. Panda. Three victories in a row will earn you a new jug in Bottle Flip.

Website: poki.com

