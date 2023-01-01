Bossy Toss is a fun game where you have to hit your boss as much as you can! Complete a ton of quests and achievements to earn coins and gems. With your coins you can buy a large variety of weapons, like a cactus, a chicken, skyrockets, arrows, rifles, even a black hole! You can even unlock complete new levels. Use special abilities, like Multi-Shot, to toss even more stuff at your boss, and gain more points! Can you defeat your boss? Bossy Toss was created by No Pressure Studios. This is their first game on Poki!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Bossy Toss. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.