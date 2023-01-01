Boost Buddies is a playful arcade game created by Raiyumi. Test your reaction skills and collect the crown to move on to the next level. But watch out! Boosting gets hard the further you get! Stay clear of lazers, hammers, enemies, and more in order get to the top. Play Boost Buddies on Poki and unlock more characters like Whaley, Cat Bird, Ms. Unicorn, and more! Boost Buddies is available to play for free on desktop and mobile web. Controls: Space bar/tap - Jump About the creator: Boost Buddies is created by Raiyumi, based in the United States. They are also the developers of Cat Bird.

Website: poki.com

