Bonk Beach Ball is a 3D physics and balancing game where you drag a big beach ball around and aim for the hole inside the lifebuoy. Keep the ball out of the water, otherwise you will lose the round! Keep in mind that you have a limited amount of jumps and the levels will get progressively harder as you advance. You have to pay the utmost attention to be the best in Bonk Beach Ball. Go ahead, show us how you roll!Use your mouse cursor or finger to drag and move the ball around. Jump - SpaceBonk Beach Ball is created by Fumingo Games. This is their first game on Poki!

Website: poki.com

