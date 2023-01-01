WebCatalogWebCatalog
Bomber Royale is an online 3D battle royale game created by NadGames. Offering both single-player and multiplayer modes with fantastic real-time action, Bomber Royale has exciting matches that will blow you away. Throw a bomb and push it towards your opponents and wait for it to explode at the right moment. Destroy crates and items in your surroundings to replenish your arsenal and pick up bonus items. You can even use your in-game currency to unlock new skins. Go ahead and give it a play, this game is da bomb!Move - WASD or Arrow keys Drop bomb - Space bar Push bomb - Left mouse buttonBomber Royale was created by NadGames. Check out their other exciting games on Poki: Combat Online, Combat Reloaded, Combat Reloaded 2, PixWars 2 and Rebels Clash

Website: poki.com

