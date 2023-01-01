Blumgi Slime is an arcade game that will put your timing and aiming skills to the test by jumping to the finish line. You control a cute bouncy character that can only move around by jumping. Hold down the action button to channel your strength - the longer you hold it down, the higher and more intensely you will jump. Pass over various types of obstacles to touch the checkered platform. Each stage will introduce something fun and quirky in this game from new colors to obstacle types. You'll appreciate the perfect blend of challenge and colorful atmosphere when playing Blumgi Slime. Can you finish all of the levels?Jump - Long-press or hold down the left mouse button and releaseBlumgi Slime was created by Blumgi, a game development studio based in France. Play their legendary games on Poki: Blumgi Rocket, Blumgi Ball, Blumgi Castle, and SwingoBlumgi Slime is free to play on Poki.Blumgi Slime is playable on both your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

