Blumgi Castle is a skill game where you equip various explosives and special weapons in order to sink your enemies into the water. Blow your foes up, or demolish the ground that they are standing on! Use the indicator around your character to aim, hold down the action button to set intensity, and release to rain bombs upon monsters. You will finish a level successfully if every creature in the level is defeated. You will unlock a brand new cool character every few levels, so make sure you play as every single one of them! Make sure to check the special weapons at the top - as there are really entertaining ones like bigger explosions, buzzsaw, dynamites, laser beams, and even the famous teleporting basketball from its sibling game Blumgi Ball! There is no one right way to clear a level, so feel free to create destruction and enjoy this addictive skill game to the fullest!Blumgi Castle was created by Blumgi, a game development studio based in France. Play their legendary skill games on Poki: Blumgi Ball, Blumgi RocketBlumgi Castle is free to play on Poki.Blumgi Castle is playable on both your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

