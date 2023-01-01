Blood Drift is a car game where you drive around town and run over zombies. Buckle up, wear your sunglasses and enjoy this thrilling game while you unlock surprising vehicles!Move - Arrow keysThis is Zero Flag Games' first game on Poki!

Website: poki.com

