Block Toggle is a puzzle game where you have to get through the level by letting parts of the level appear and disappear with the 1/2/3 key. The game slowly ramps up in difficulty, and new blocks get introduced. Some appear and disappear upon jumping, others disappear forever when stepping on them once. The game slowly teaches you every new obstacle and combines them later. Can you fisnish every level in Block Toggle?Controls:Jump - arrow up or wMove sideways - left/right arrow or a/d Toggle blocks - 1/2/3About the creator: Block Toggle was created by Robert Alvarez. This is his second game on Poki after Isotiles!

Website: poki.com

