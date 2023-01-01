Block Blast is a puzzle game developed by QKY Games. Your objective is to fill the empty tiles with the different types of blocks you see on the bottom of the screen. Simply drag the tile and drop it onto the empty slot. There are 50 levels to complete in this game. Can you finish them all before your friends? Share the game with them to find out!Fill the empty tiles by dragging and dropping a group of blocks that correspond to them.Block Blast is created by QKY Games. Play their other casual games on Poki: Dot Rush, Bouncy Dunks, Power Light, Cannon Strike, Flipper Dunk, Hero Rescue, Avoid Dying, Fire Road, Pocket Hockey, and Neon War

Website: poki.com

