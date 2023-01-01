Blast Red is a skill game where you have to shoot the red blocks and keep the green balls on the island. If the green balls role off, you've failed the level. Be strategic as to what block you shoot first to control the falling of the green balls. Can you finish every level? Controls: Shoot - left mouse clickRotate level - press and drag mouseAbout the creator: Blast Red was created by Iriysoft. Check out their other games Biker Street, Cursed Treasure, Cursed Treasure 2 and Zuma Boom on Poki!

