Biker Street is a steampunk themed biker game created by IriySoft. Play this challenging bike game and see how far you can ride without crashing! Collect coins along the way to upgrade your bike in Biker Street. But be careful! It's easy to crash in Biker Street on Poki. Once you do, it's game over. Make sure to use your coins to improve your bike's abilities and reach a new high score in Biker Street.Forward - up arrowBrake - down arrowLean backward/forward - left/right arrowBiker Street is created by IriySoft, based in Russia. They are also the creators behind Cursed Treasure, Gods of Arena, Highwayman, Road of Fury 2, and more!

Website: poki.com

