Big Tall Small is a puzzle platform game created by Robert Alvarez. Solve Control multiple characters who must all reach a shared exit. Switch between these characters with different sizes and traits to complete the puzzles in each level. Three friends can solve problems that one or two people can't! Don't forget to share Big Tall Small with your friends!Move - WASD or Arrow keysSwitch - Down, Space or EnterReset - RBack - Esc or BBig Tall Small is created by Robert Alvarez. They have other thinking games on Poki: Teleport Jumper, Block Toggle, Isotiles, Chessformer and Resizer

Website: poki.com

