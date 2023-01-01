WebCatalogWebCatalog
Big NEON Tower VS Tiny Square is a puzzle platform game in which you traverse an exciting multi-level platform filled with obstacles. Your best friend Pineapple was stolen by Big Square and taken to the top of a big deathtrap-filled tower. Going up this tower, you'll find deathly turrets with sensors, deadly jumps with laser, pools of lava, and much more. Make sure to stop by every checkpoint so you don't lose a lot of progress when you run into one of the meticulously placed traps. Can you find it in this one giant level broken up into large single-screen sections? Enjoy the 90s aesthetics with a chill soundtrack!Move - A/D or Left/Right arrow keysJump - Space or Up arrowRestart - YBig NEON Tower VS Tiny Square was created by EO Interactive. This is their first game on Poki!You can play Big NEON Tower VS Tiny Square for free on Poki.Yes! This is the original game but a simplified version only on Poki!Big NEON Tower VS Tiny Square can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

