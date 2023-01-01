Beecoins Inc is a merge game created by Avix Games. In this game, you merge cute bees ! Start with baby bees then make them grow up ! You can acquire beecoins to help you reach your goal faster. Will you be the best beekeeper out there ?Select and move bees - Click and drag the left mouse buttonBeecoins Inc is created by Avix Games. They have many other fun games on Poki: Thumb Fighter, Thumb Fighter Halloween, Thumb Fighter Christmas, Jigsaw Photo Puzzle: Summer, Photo Puzzle: Jigsaw Edition, Photo Puzzle: Swap Edition, Photo Puzzle: Slide Edition, Turn Right and Twice!

Website: poki.com

