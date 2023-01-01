Battleship War is a classic game, based on the board game Battleship. This game was created by Codethislab. In Battleship War you and your opponent first position your battleships on a map. When this has been done, the actual game starts and you can throw a bomb on the others map, turn by turn. The goal is to hit your opponents ship and to make them sink by hitting every part of the boat.Use your mouse for this game and follow the instructions on the screen.Battleship War was created by Codethislab. They have also created Uno Online, Foosball, Rummy and many other games on Poki.

Website: poki.com

