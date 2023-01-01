Basket Swooshes is a basketball game where you have to make your way through the group stages and win the tournament. Basket Swooshes was created by 10x10games. Pick one of the 32 represented countries from the group stages, and start playing. The first team to score 11 point wins!After winning (or skipping) group stages, the knock-out phase begins. Win every match to earn your spot in the finals.Can you score enough goals to win the Basket Swooshes tournament? Controls: Mouse click - shoot About the creator: Basket Swooshes was created by 10x10games. They are known for their sports games like Footyzag and Penalty Shooters.

Website: poki.com

