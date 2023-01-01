Toss eyeballs to win the basketball tournament! Basket Monsterz features all of the best Halloween villains. You can play as Freddie Kreuger, Bigfoot, and Bogeyman. The first player to score 11 points wins the round. Compete against Predator, Pterosaur, and Jason!

Website: poki.com

