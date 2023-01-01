Shoot hoops against rival nations! In Basket Champs, you will compete in a five- round tournament. During the second matchup, the hoop will move up and down. In the third round, the basket will drift forwards and backwards. If you tie, prepare for a sudden death competition!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Basket Champs. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.