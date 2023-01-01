Bad Ice-Cream 3 is a 2-player puzzle game developed by Nitrome on 11 December 2013. Bad Ice-Cream 3 lets you play as a vanilla, chocolate, or strawberry flavored frozen treat that tries to consume fruits in each of the stages. You will face hungry animals and monsters in 40 cold, icy but entertaining levels. Use your ice-breaking powers to smash blocks of ice or create your own icy barriers for protection. Go ahead, eat all the fruits!Collect all the fruit before the timer runs out.Move - WASD or Arrow keysFreeze - Space barBad Ice-Cream 3 was created by Nitrome as a flash game, and later emulated in HTML5 by AwayFL. Play Nitrome's other flash games on Poki: Swindler 2, Avalanche, Final Ninja, Final Ninja Zero, Silly Sausage, Swindler, Coil, Cold Storage, Twin Shot 2, Bad Ice-Cream, Bad Ice-Cream 2, Cave Chaos, Cave Chaos 2, Mutiny, Skywire, Twin Shot, Test Subject Green and Test Subject Blue

