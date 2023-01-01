Bad Ice-Cream 2 is a 2-player puzzle game developed by Nitrome. Choose a flavor, and add fruit to your ice cream! Go to war with soft-serve ice cream and hungry foes on icy battlefields! In Bad Ice-Cream 2, you will play as a rogue dessert that refuses to be eaten. Choose your favorite frozen flavor, and find the fruit in ice block mazes! Clear all fruit without getting caught, and enjoy your tasty treat! Use your ice-breaking powers to smash blocks of ice or create your own icy barriers for protection. Go ahead, eat all the fruits!Collect all the fruit before the timer runs out.Move - WASD or Arrow keysFreeze - Q or SpaceBad Ice-Cream 2 was created by Nitrome as a flash game, and later emulated in HTML5 by AwayFL. Play Nitrome's other flash games on Poki: Swindler 2, Avalanche, Final Ninja, Final Ninja Zero, Silly Sausage, Swindler, Coil, Cold Storage, Twin Shot 2, Bad Ice-Cream, Bad Ice-Cream 3, Cave Chaos, Cave Chaos 2, Mutiny, Skywire, Twin Shot, Test Subject Green and Test Subject Blue

Website: poki.com

