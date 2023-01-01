Arithmetica is a puzzle game where you solve math questions in a fast-paced manner. Simply click or tap on the correct number to the equation on your screen. Each fast correct answer will increase your timer. When the timer runs out, you will lose the game! So you must solve these problems as fast as possible to maximize your score. Play Arithmetica every day to improve your math skills and exercise your brain. How many math questions can you solve in one minute?Click or tap on the correct number to the equation swiftly. Each fast correct answer will increase your timer. When your timer runs out, you will lose the game.Arithmetica is created by Eidosk. Play their other skill games on Poki: Fast Typer, Fast Typer 2, and Fast Typer 3

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to ArithmeticA. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.