Aquanaut is a fun submarine 2D exploration game where you play as a submarine swimming through the sea. Beware of strong currents pushing you and beware of enemies ! Let nothing stop you in your quest of gathering gems !Aquanaut is developed by Nitrome. Every level has different challenges. The game has remained to be popular to this day! Enjoy your marine adventures here on Poki!Collect all the gems on your way and reach the treasure chest at the end of the level.Move - Mouse click to move aroundDrop a bomb - SpaceAquanaut was created by Nitrome as a flash game, and later emulated in HTML5 by AwayFL. Play Nitrome's other flash games on Poki:

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Aquanaut. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.