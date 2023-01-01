Apple Knight: Fight is a 2-player action platform game where you're battling against another knight in a multi-platform arena that's full of unique weapons. You can play the Single Player mode to fight against AI, or the Player Versus Player mode if you feel like having a match with a mate. All you have to do is deplete your enemy's health bar by any means necessary. Hit the cannon at the right time to launch it against your foe for a great damage. If you don't like ranged and projectiles, you can go straight to melee and attack with your trusty sword, or pick up the loot dropped by the wizard and try using them. Are you ready to fight every knight you face using cannons, swords, explosives, special power-ups, and most importantly, apples?Apple Knight: Fight is created by Limitless LLC. Play their other adventure games on Poki: Apple Knight, Apple Knight: Mini Dungeons and Viking VillageYou can play Apple Knight: Fight for free on Poki.Apple Knight: Fight can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Apple Knight: Fight. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.