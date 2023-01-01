Ant Art Tycoon is an idle game created by Wix Games. You are the manager of a colony of artist ants and your job is to decide how much each painting should sell for. Earn money by adjusting the price tag for each of your ant art pieces to maximize your earnings from potential buyers. Make sure not to overprice the works, or people wont buy them! But don't undersell them either, because you will need the money. You can buy better ants, more colors, bigger canvases, speed bonuses and many more surprises with the money you've earned. Get ready to be the richest gallery owner in town!Buy - Left mouse button (or tap with your finger)Ant Art Tycoon was created by Wix Games. They are also the creator of the Duck Life series which include Duck Life, Duck Life 2, Duck Life 3, Duck Life: Battle, Duck Life Adventure (Demo), ducklife-space, Jellymoji, Jumphobia and Let's Roll.

Website: poki.com

