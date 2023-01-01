Amazing Bubble Breaker is a matching game where you clear bubbles off your screen by getting three or more bubbles of the same color next to each other. There are three game modes: Easy, Medium, and Hard if you want to test your skills. Choose from different colorful bubble themes for your game screen, and enjoy two great backgrounds and wonderful animations. There are in-game statistics if you want some insight on your play style. If you're stuck, you can always use hints and power-ups! Don't forget to share Amazing Bubble Breaker with your friends so you can compare your scores!Tap to shoot a bubble. If you can get three or more bubbles of the same color, you can pop all of them.Amazing Bubble Breaker is created by Amazing Hedgehog. Play their other casual games on Poki: Amazing Solitaire, Amazing Sudoku, Amazing Spider Solitaire, Amazing Word Fresh, Amazing Bubble Connect, and Amazing DominoesYou can play Amazing Bubble Breaker for free on Poki.Amazing Bubble Breaker is playable on your computer and mobile devices such as phones and tablets.

