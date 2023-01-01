Adventure Drivers
poki.com
Adventure Drivers is a car racing game where you try to finish in first among other racers. Are you ready for a driving adventure? Hop in your car and race through the tropics to finish first in this fierce racing game. Crush the competition to win trophies and pick up coins and points to unlock new cars and upgrades. Share the game with your friends and play it together to maximize the fun!Flip - A/D or Left/Right arrow keysThrow weapon - EnterUse nitro - ShiftAdventure Drivers was created by Bikas. Play their other games on Poki: shape-fold and Shape Fold NatureAdventure Drivers is playable both on your desktop and on your mobile phone on Poki for free: Adventure Drivers
