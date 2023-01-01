A Small World Cup
A Small World Cup is a funny two-player soccer game. Your team consists of only a rag-doll which you have to slam against the ball to score a goal. A Small World Cup was created by Rujo Games. In this game the popular title 'Mutilate a Doll' meets football which allows for hilarious situations to arise. Choose to play the practice mode, or play for the world cup. Select the difficulty, pick a team, and make your way through the tournament. Make sure to check out the Golden Goal mode. In this mode, scoring 1 goal is enough to win and continue through the tournament stages. But be careful, your opponent also needs only 1 goal. Slam your character against the ball and score your way to the finals. Can you win A Small World CupPick player - Left clickDrag player - CursorA Small World Cup was created by Rujo Games who is a creator based in Milan, Italy.
