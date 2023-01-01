A Recipe for Disaster is a multiplayer game where you work at a fast-paced kitchen and bake bread - without hands! Since this restaurant is chaotically fast, you need to constantly grab and throw ingredients around so everything can be done quickly. Yes, you will throw things and grab things without hands. Throw whatever ingredient your teammate needs, and collect things you need like yeast and flour. Bake your bread before the timer runs out so the townsfolk don't starve! There are 20 unique levels that hold surprises like a new ingredient, machine, or mechanic, so that the game never gets boring. Are you ready to be the fastest and richest bakery in town?Move - WASD or Arrow keysThrow - Space barA Recipe for Disaster is created by Pandaqi, based in the Netherlands. Play their first game on Poki: Totems of TagYou can play A Recipe for Disaster for free on Poki.A Recipe for Disaster can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to A Recipe for Disaster. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.