A Pretty Odd Bunny is a stealth platformer where you are a rabbit who secretly hunts and eats pigs. Every level has a pig you must catch without being seen by other members of your bunny community. Jump, crouch, hide behind bushes, go under tree trunks, and do everything in your power to keep your diet a secret. Play dozens of colorful but dangerous levels in different unique worlds, collect hidden coins, unlock extra challenges and surprises, and have fun! Can you eat every pig and pick up every secret coin in A Pretty Odd Bunny?A Pretty Odd Bunny is created by AJ Ordaz. This is their first game on Poki!You can play A Pretty Odd Bunny for free on Poki.A Pretty Odd Bunny can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to A Pretty Odd Bunny. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.