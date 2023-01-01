3D Moto Simulator 2 is a racing game where you drive a motorcycle at top speed! In 3D Moto Simulator 2, you can steer a street racer, motocross bike, or police motorcycle. Try the first-person view to feel like you're riding on a high-speed motorbike. Pop a wheelie and bunny-hop to impress the other riders! New and shiny bikes are available including cross bikes, trials bikes, or even a powerful police bike! Choose from three different beautiful locations: a city located in a mountainous desert, a sprawling city complex and a barren wasteland. Share the game with your friends and play together!3D Moto Simulator 2 was created by Faramel Games in October 2016! Play their other games on Poki: 3D Car Simulator, Cars Thief, Cars Thief: Tank Edition, City Rider, Gangster Contract Mafia Wars, Hammer 2: Reloaded, Offroader V5, Slash the Rope and Top Speed 3D

