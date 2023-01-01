18 Wheeler Cargo Simulator 2
18 Wheeler Cargo Simulator 2 is a 3D cargo delivery game created by Brain Software. Have you always wanted to earn money by delivering various goods all over the country and upgrade your truck with the money you’ve earned? In this game, you’re a truck driver who’s responsible for delivering and unloading shipments to the right destination without harming the boxes and the truck. Go ahead and complete every level and compare your scores to your friends'.Drive - WASD or Arrow keysBrake - Space barToggle Camera - C18 Wheeler Cargo Simulator 2 is created by Brain Software. Play their other car games on Poki: Fortride: Open World, 2 Player City Racing 2, 2 Player City Racing, Just Park It 12, Extreme Off Road Cars and Car Drift Racers 2
