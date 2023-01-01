11-11 is a puzzle game where the user has to place blocks in a board and group them to get points. Drag the colored blocks to the board and earn points by completing rows and columns. Pay attention to the shapes so you don't run out of space, and put yourself to the test in this addictive puzzle!Use your mouse cursor to select, drag and place the blocks on the board.About the creator:Hypersnake was created by BuyHTML5. You can play their other games Winter Dodge and Hypersnake on Poki!

