WebCatalogWebCatalog
100% Golf

100% Golf

poki.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the 100% Golf app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

100% Golf is a sports game that puts a new spin on the classic golf experience by replacing scores with percentages. You start every level with 100% power, and each move decreases this number corresponding to the power of your shots. Your aim is to pass every level with as much leftover power as possible, because hitting 0% results in losing the round. There are a total of 27 holes to practice on, and an Endless Mode to maximize the fun once you've finished the main campaign. 100% Golf is the golf game you've been waiting for, one hundred par-cent guaranteed!Hold down the left mouse button (or your finger) and aim for the hole before letting go.100% Golf is created by Alexander Johansson, a game developer based in the United Kingdom. He is the creator behind the unique platformer Narcissus. You should give it a play on Poki!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to 100% Golf. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Cheap Golf

Cheap Golf

poki.com

Golf Champions

Golf Champions

poki.com

Battle Golf

Battle Golf

poki.com

Mini Golf Club

Mini Golf Club

minigolfclub.io

Golfinity

Golfinity

poki.com

GolfParty.io

GolfParty.io

golfparty.io

Robot Awake

Robot Awake

poki.com

Golfparty.io

Golfparty.io

poki.com

9 Ball Pool

9 Ball Pool

poki.com

Golf Zero

Golf Zero

poki.com

Bubble Shots

Bubble Shots

poki.com

Golf Gardens FRVR

Golf Gardens FRVR

golfgardens.frvr.com