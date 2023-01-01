‎Microsoft Solitaire Collection

Play Klondike, Spider, Freecell, Pyramid, and TriPeaks. Plus, Daily Challenges. Solitaire remains the most played computer game of all time, and for good reason. Simple rules and straightforward gameplay makes it easy to pick up for everyone.

Website: zone.msn.com

