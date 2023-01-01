Play Mahjong Daily Challenges with gorgeous graphics and relaxing sounds. Microsoft Mahjong is the classic tile-matching game now updated with Daily Challenges, a new look and feel, and over 40 puzzles!

Website: zone.msn.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Microsoft Mahjong. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.