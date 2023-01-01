Medal
medal.tv
Clip. Edit. Share. Relive. It’s your moment. Clip it. Medal.tv lets you clip your gameplay on your PC, Mac, and Mobile devices without dropping a frame. Edit your clips and share them to Medal and any other social platform with a click of a button.
Website: medal.tv
