Krunt.io - It's very funny 2D Battle Royale .io game. In this unblocked at school game you can build too. A free .IO game made by Marl, xAz and Razor.

Website: krunt.io

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to krunt.io. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.