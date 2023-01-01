Krunker FRVR

Krunker.io is a pixelated 3D online multiplayer web game, where you have to battle against your opponents with various weapons. You play this as a first-person shooter (FPS) and you can join multiple game modes: Be the king of the hill in a free-for-all, or cooperate with teammates to win in a team deathmatch. Next to these game modes, you can also join custom game modes. Choose between different classes, for example, agent, runner, hunter, and more. Every class comes with different appearances and weapons. Weapons can range from assault rifles to snipers, shotguns, pistols, and even rocket launchers! In Kurnker.io you can play default maps, but also maps created by the community. Krunker.io is fast-paced and has a similar feeling to Counter-Strike. Keep track of your K/D ratio, wins, scores and show how competitive you are. Challenge your friends here on Poki to beat your scores. You can play Krunker.io on your PC, tablet, and mobile phone without downloading.

Website: krunker.io

