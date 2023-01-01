Kize.io is a new Battle Royale IO Game where you spawn in a lobby and after all the players are ready, you go to the main map. You have to open chests, Loot other players, build a base, farm materials, kill your opponents & avoid the storm!.

Website: kize.io

