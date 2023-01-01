Happy Wheels is a side-scrolling, physics-based, obstacle course game with over a billion plays online and is now available for your mobile devices. Assume the role of your inadequately prepared racer and ignore severe consequences in a desperate search for victory.

Website: totaljerkface.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Happy Wheels. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.