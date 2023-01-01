Play Granny online for free with now.gg mobile cloud. Granny is the spine-chilling, blood-curdling horror Arcade experience by DVloper. Trapped between the rundown rooms and dilapidated hallways of Granny’s house, you must make your way to freedom. Just be sure Granny doesn’t find you sneaking about⁠—she doesn’t take deception lightly. Nothing compares to a grandmother’s love. To keep you close, Granny has locked you in her house. She’s laid down martial law in the home to keep you from trying to break free. You see no other option⁠—it’s time to make a move. Make your way out of her house, but proceed with caution! The old bat has sharp ears. Knock something over and she’ll come rushing to your side to “help” you. Stay hidden away in the wardrobes and beneath mattresses. You have five days.

Website: now.gg

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Granny. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.