GeoFS is a free flight simulator using global satellite images and running in your web browser or as a mobile app. Realistic and multiplayer, GeoFS provides real-life commercial traffic (ADS-B) and local weather conditions wherever you fly in the world.

Website: geo-fs.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Geo-FS. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.