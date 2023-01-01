WebCatalogWebCatalog
Farm Heroes Saga

Farm Heroes Saga

apps.facebook.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the Farm Heroes Saga app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Farm Heroes Saga, from the makers of Candy Crush Soda Saga & Bubble Witch 2 Saga! Rancid the Racoon is trying to spoil the precious Farm Lands, stealing as many Cropsies as he can along the way. Will you join forces with the Farm Heroes and help to collect the Cropsies and save the day? Play through hundreds of levels of switching and matching farming fun to find out! Take on this fantastic Saga alone or play with friends to see who can get the highest score!

Website: king.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Farm Heroes Saga. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Candy Crush Soda Saga

Candy Crush Soda Saga

apps.facebook.com

Pet Rescue Saga

Pet Rescue Saga

apps.facebook.com

Blossom Blast Saga

Blossom Blast Saga

apps.facebook.com

Candy Crush Jelly Saga

Candy Crush Jelly Saga

apps.facebook.com

Candy Crush Saga

Candy Crush Saga

apps.facebook.com

Find The Candy

Find The Candy

poki.com

Bubble Shooter Heroes

Bubble Shooter Heroes

poki.com

Build & Crush

Build & Crush

poki.com

Bubble Charms Xmas

Bubble Charms Xmas

poki.com

Bubbles 2

Bubbles 2

poki.com

Mahjong Sweet Connection

Mahjong Sweet Connection

poki.com

Panda: Bubble Shooter

Panda: Bubble Shooter

poki.com