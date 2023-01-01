Ducklings is a cute IO-game where you are a caring duck that picks up lost ducklings from the pond. You are swimming around to collect as many lost ducklings as you can find to bring them safely to your nest. There is a catch however, as you are not the only caring parent duck in the pond; other ducks will try to steal your ducklings away from you so they get the honor and upgrades to your nest for saving them. For each duckling that you save you progress to the next level. You have finished the game after level 400! Make sure to avoid these other ducks and to protect your ducklings as good as you can.... Oh and look out for motorboats in the pond, as they will run you over.

Website: ducklings.io

