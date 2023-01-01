Fly your helicopter and shoot at enemies. Build walls to protect yourself and conquer as much territory as possible. Fill areas to level up, upgrade your aircraft and buildings. Use awesome superpowers and team up to defeat your enemies and win this cool IO game!

Website: defly.io

