Cookie Run: Kingdom - Kingdom Builder & Battle RPG is a role playing games developed by Devsisters Corporation and now.gg allows playing game online in your browser. There are many more interesting online games that you can explore here. Play Cookie Run: Kingdom – Kingdom Builder & Battle RPG online for free with now.gg mobile cloud. Welcome back to the Cookie Kingdom in Cookie Run: Kingdom by Devsisters, the adorable strategy RPG set in the Cookie Run universe. Now that GingerBrave has escaped the evil witch’s oven, it’s time for him to build a team of Cookies and embark on a quest to rebuild the fallen Cookie Kingdom. Uncover the truth behind the Kingdom’s downfall and put together a squad of the Kingdom’s most powerful Cookies to defeat the dark forces that want to stop GingerBrave from fulfilling his destiny. Build up your Cookie Kingdom with gorgeous decorations and delicious treats. Add parks, wood shops, factories, and much more. Restore glory back to the Cookie Kingdom in the sweetest adventure RPG around!

Website: now.gg

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Cookie Run: Kingdom. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.