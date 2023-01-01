WebCatalogWebCatalog
Discover the secret word. You can try as many times as you need. The words were ordered by an artificial intelligence algorithm according to their similarity to the secret word. After submitting a word, you will see the position it is in. The secret word is number 1. The algorithm analyzed thousands of texts in Portuguese. It uses the context in which words are used to calculate the similarity between them.

