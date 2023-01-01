WebCatalogWebCatalog
Candy Crush Soda Saga

From the makers of the legendary Candy Crush Saga comes Candy Crush Soda Saga! Unique candies, more divine matching combinations and challenging game modes brimming with purple soda and fun! This mouth-watering puzzle adventure will instantly quench your thirst for fun. Join Kimmy on her juicy journey to find Tiffi, by switching and matching your way through new dimensions of magical gameplay. Take on this Sodalicious Saga alone or play with friends to see who can get the highest score! Monthly season updates bring unique quests and exciting gameplay for you to explore! Complete quests to progress through the Season Pass while earning rewards and boosters to help you on your Saga. Show your competitive side in the Episode Race! Compete against other players to see who can complete levels the fastest and progress the quickest. Or work as a team in the 4 in a Row game mode where players work together for Sodalicious rewards!

Website: king.com

